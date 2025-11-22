Update on the Superintendent Search from School Board President

Dear Members of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Community,

On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to provide an update on the next phase of our search for a future superintendent.

The Board met on Tuesday afternoon to review the extensive input gathered from all stakeholder groups. We then convened in closed session to review the applications received to date. In open session, we approved the updated timeline for the remainder of the search process and authorized an agreement to secure new search advisors. As you know, Mr. Krueger is no longer able to continue supporting our superintendent search. The County Office of Education is not charging the district for any work completed to this point. We apologize for the disruption and the confusion this unexpected transition may have caused.

We are fortunate to now have two well-respected local professionals leading the remainder of the search. Mr. Ron Calloway, retired superintendent of the West Sonoma County Union High School District and consultant to many districts in the county, and Dr. Scott Mahoney, retired superintendent and experienced search consultant serving North Bay counties, have agreed to continue and complete the process. Dr. Mahoney has assisted more than 30 boards across Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Lake, and Mendocino counties in selecting their next superintendent, and he and Mr. Calloway have worked together on numerous searches. Notably, they recently served together as interim superintendents in the Roseland School District during the 2023–24 school year.

To date, we have received 20 applications. Mr. Krueger and a Board-appointed adhoc committee screened in nine applicants based on completed materials, experience, and related criteria. Three of those nine were offered interviews. On Tuesday, the full Board reviewed all screened-in candidates, and references have been contacted over the past three days to further assess each applicant’s potential fit. The Board will keep the application window open until December 5 in hopes of receiving additional applications from strong educational leaders who meet our stated criteria. Dr. Mahoney and Mr. Calloway are actively engaged in recruitment efforts.

Board interviews are scheduled for January 10, with January 9 held as a possible additional date. Contract approval is expected to occur at a second regular Board meeting in January yet to be determined.

While we deeply appreciate the offers from many who wish to support the interview process, the Board has decided, after thoughtful discussion regarding both the advantages and limitations of advisory committees, that interviews will be conducted solely by the Board of Trustees. This approach aligns with the fact that the superintendent is the Board’s one direct employee (see attached document: Confidential vs. Non-Confidential Interview Processes).

We sincerely thank everyone who contributed input on the qualifications and personal attributes desired in our next superintendent. Your feedback has been invaluable. It will inform the development of interview questions and guide our reference-checking process. Dr. Mahoney and Mr. Calloway will contact up to 15 references for the final candidate to ensure the individual selected is the right fit for our district. In addition, an independent firm in Colorado will conduct a comprehensive background investigation. As a final step, a few or all Trustees will visit the finalist’s current workplace.

Dr. Mahoney and Mr. Calloway will be hosting Zoom informational sessions the week after Thanksgiving. We will share the dates and times with our community as soon as they are scheduled.

We remain committed to keeping you informed throughout each stage of this process.

Respectfully,

Catarina Landry

Board President, Sonoma Valley Unified School District