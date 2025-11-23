School District Seeks to Fill 7-11 Committee Seats

7-11 Committees Review and Analyze All District-Owned Property to Determine its Fate

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District has established a 7-11 Committee to thoroughly review and analyze all district-owned property. This committee’s primary goal is to identify any real estate that may be considered “excess” or “surplus”—meaning it’s no longer needed for school purposes.

The district is seeking to fill vacancies on the 7-11 Committee, and is looking for community members with the interest and time to participate. To apply, CLICK HERE.

The 7-11 Committee’s key role is to make recommendations for the disposition of vacant school property, specifically the Adele Harrison Middle School site. Among the committee’s tasks are:

Determining if the property is surplus and no longer needed for educational purposes.

Considering other uses the District might make of the property, exploring options beyond its current scope.

Weighing the benefits of leasing versus selling the property, analyzing the financial implications of each.

Addressing the acceptable tolerance of use for the site, considering community impact and long-term viability.

Holding public community meetings for input, ensuring transparency and gathering valuable feedback from residents.

Considering the District’s budget and financial position, aligning recommendations with fiscal responsibility.

Taking into account District demographics, ensuring any disposition supports the evolving needs of the community.

Once identified, the Committee will present a comprehensive report to the Board of Trustees. This report will recommend potential uses for the surplus property or propose methods for its disposal, such as sale or lease. This vital task is undertaken by dedicated, voluntary members of our community. All Committee proceedings and deliberations are open to the public, ensuring transparency throughout the process.

A “7-11 Committee” (officially known as a Surplus Property Advisory Committee in California) is a temporary committee formed by a school district to advise its governing board on the best use or disposition of school buildings or property that are no longer needed for educational purposes.

School districts often form these committees when they have declining enrollment, consolidate schools, or determine that certain properties are “surplus” or “excess” to their current needs. The goal is to ensure community involvement in decisions about these properties.

The “7-11” name: This refers to the California Education Code, which mandates that the committee must have a minimum of seven and a maximum of eleven members.

To ensure a diverse perspective, members are typically drawn from various segments of the community, including:

Parents of students

Teachers and administrators

Members of the business community (e.g., store owners, managers)

Landowners or renters (often with preference given to neighborhood association representatives)

Individuals with expertise in areas like environmental impact, legal contracts, building codes, and land use planning.

Their main responsibilities include:

Reviewing school enrollment and facility data to identify surplus space.

Establishing a priority list of potential uses for the surplus property that are acceptable to the community.

Conducting public hearings to gather community input on these potential uses.

Making recommendations to the school board regarding the use, lease, or sale of the identified properties.

It’s important to note that the 7-11 Committee’s recommendations are advisory only. The final decision on the use or disposition of the property rests with the school district’s governing board.

Meetings of a 7-11 Committee are open to the public and conducted in compliance with public meeting laws (like the Brown Act in California), ensuring transparency in the process.

While the Committee conducts its work, Adele Harrison will temporarily host Creekside High School, our Special Education Transition program, and La Luz’s adult ESL classes in the evenings. We’re excited to have these programs at Adele until the Board makes a final decision on the facility’s future.