Animal Activist Zoe Rosenberg Sentenced to 90 Days for Chicken Theft

Animal activist Zoe Rosenberg, who captured three chickens from a chicken farm in Petaluma to rescue them from slaughter and what she says was poor living conditions, has been sentenced to 90 days by the Sonoma County Superior Court.

A portion of the 90 days will be spent in jail alternatives, such as electronic home confinement, per the Sonoma County District attorney.

“Defendant and her organization, Direct Action Everywhere showed a remarkable lack of credibility during these proceedings,” said District Attorney Carla Rodriquez. “As the jury’s quick verdict demonstrated, their claims without exception were built on selective omissions, misunderstandings, and a willingness to ignore clear facts that cut against their narrative.”

Rosenberg remains unapologetic. “I will not apologize for taking sick, neglected animals to get medical care,” she said last month. “When we see cruelty and violence, we can choose to ignore it or to intervene and try to make the world a better place. I chose to intervene, and because I did, Poppy, Ivy, Aster, and Azalea are alive today. For that, I will never be sorry.”