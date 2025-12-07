New Chief Medical Officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital

Sonoma Valley Hospital welcomed Dr. Patrick Okolo to the hospital staff in early October as Chief Medical Officer. A nationally recognized physician leader and academic gastroenterologist, he brings extensive experience in clinical excellence, quality improvement, and organizational leadership. In addition to his leadership responsibilities, Dr. Okolo will continue to practice gastroenterology at Sonoma Valley Hospital. The Sonoma Valley Hospital Community Outreach and Marketing team interviewed Dr. Okolo to learn about his early impressions and his vision for the future of healthcare in Sonoma Valley.

Can you share a bit about your background?

I earned my medical degree with distinction from the University of Nigeria before moving to the United States, where I completed residency training in Internal Medicine and additional work in Clinical Dysmorphology and Genetics at Indiana University. I went on to Johns Hopkins University, where I received my Master’s in Public Health, completed my Gastroenterology and Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy fellowships, and pursued postgraduate training in the Business of Medicine.

And your professional work? My career since then has spanned leadership roles at some of the nation’s leading institutions, including serving as Chief of Endoscopy at Johns Hopkins Hospital, System Chief of Gastroenterology at Rochester Regional Health in New York, and Chief of Gastroenterology at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. These experiences have shaped a lifelong commitment to high-quality, compassionate, and equitable care.

What drew you to Sonoma Valley Hospital and this community?

Sonoma Valley Hospital embodies what healthcare should be—personal, compassionate, and deeply connected to its community. I was drawn by its exceptional team, its emphasis on wellness and preventive care, and the warmth of the community it serves. The opportunity to build on that foundation and ensure residents can access outstanding care close to home was an irresistible calling.

Anything to add?

I’m eager to get started, providing overall physician leadership, advance clinical quality, and strengthen institutional ties — including a strategic role in deepening our hospital’s collaboration with UCSF — while continuing to practice gastroenterology

What are your priorities as Chief Medical Officer?

My top priority is to make Sonoma Valley Hospital synonymous with excellence—defined not just by high clinical standards, but by our ability to meet the core health needs of our community and to thoughtfully guide patients to specialized care when necessary. I’m focused on strengthening quality and safety, expanding access to key services, and deepening collaboration between hospital teams and our community physicians. Ultimately, I want every patient to feel confident that they can receive world-class care right here in Sonoma.

What does “healthy community” mean to you?

A healthy community is one where people feel supported, connected, and empowered to take charge of their well-being. It means having access to quality care, yes—but also enjoying a lifestyle that reduces stress, encourages physical activity, and fosters social bonds. Health isn’t just the absence of illness; it’s the presence of balance, purpose, and belonging.

How can local residents play a role in their own health and wellness?

Residents can make a powerful difference by embracing healthy habits—staying active, avoiding tobacco, managing stress, and supporting one another. I also encourage everyone to view the hospital as a partner in their wellness journey. By participating in preventive screenings, community health programs, and fitness initiatives, residents help us create a healthier Sonoma Valley together.

Talk about your professional interests. They include healthcare leadership, physician engagement, patient access optimization, and redesign of systems to improve efficiency and equity of care. Within gastroenterology, I remain active in therapeutic endoscopy, quality improvement, and education.

As a Fellow of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (FASGE), my enduring mission is to align clinical excellence with organizational performance — cultivating cultures of collegiality, advancing equity, and improving patient-centered outcomes.

What do you enjoy doing outside of medicine?

Outside of medicine, I’m an avid runner and have completed more than forty marathons. Endurance sports keep me grounded and remind me of the power of persistence and balance—lessons that carry into my professional life. I also enjoy traveling and exploring new cultures, and I’m an enthusiastic student of philosophy—especially the kind that deepens our understanding of purpose and service.

This interview was originally published in the November issue of Sonoma Valley Hospital Happenings.