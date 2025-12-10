Dickens’ Scrooge Plays Andrews Hall

Christmas Carol Features Larry Williams

By Madeleine Edwards

Sonoma Arts Live will put on a musical production of the play “Scrooge” from December 5 to 21. The musical is adapted from the iconic novel, “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens.

The musical will be performed in Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community Center, and is directed by Larry Williams. “This is a huge musical,” says Williams, “and as I worked on it more and more I kept discovering more pieces…” In addition to Williams, Sherril Peterson is the musical director of the production, while Katie Kelley serves as the assistant director,

“Musicals are always a huge process, big or small,” Williams explains. “This one seemed larger to me, probably because I am on stage as well.”

In addition to directing the show, Williams portrays the lead character Ebenezer Scrooge. “My character starts out stingy and wary of Christmas and people,” Williams says. “I’ve always wanted to play Scrooge and I truly appreciate the transformation that he goes through in the story.” Between his roles as an actor and as an assistant director, he says that, “Taking those pieces and playing with them can be a lot of fun.”

“Scrooge” is both the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge and of the ghost of a man named Jacob Marley, who visits Scrooge on Christmas Eve. Scrooge is taken on a journey by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to come. The experience is transformative to Scrooge, who undergoes a challenging transition from a rude and isolated man into someone who is joyful with great Christmas spirit.

In addition to Williams, there are 16 other cast members involved with the production, who range in age from 7 to 70.

“I think we’ve all had a little Scrooge in us,” Williams explains. “I really love this story and have grown up with it and all of the different versions. I think that it’s one of the best stories ever written, and can and does affect everyone in some way.”