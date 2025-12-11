Sonoma’s General Plan Draft Land Use Element Now Available for Public Review

The City of Sonoma is in the process of updating its General Plan, which includes updating the Land Use Element in the plan.

The Land Use Element in a General Plan provides for development and resource conservation, while promoting diverse opportunities for economic development and encouraging the provision of a range of housing options attainable to all income levels. State law requires the Land Use Element to address:

Proposed general distribution and general location and extent of the uses of the land for housing, business, industry, open space, including agriculture, natural resources, recreation, public buildings and grounds, and other categories of public and private uses of land;

Housing and Population density and building intensity; and

Areas subject to flooding (note the Safety Element of the General Plan provides detailed guidance related to flood risks).

Public Comment about the Draft Land Use Element helps the city craft a final Land Use Plan which will guide the city for the next twenty years.

To read the Draft Land Use Plan, CLICK HERE