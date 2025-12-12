Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Education Elects David Bell as Board President

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District (SVUSD) Board of Education has elected Trustee David Bell to serve as Board President for the 2025-26 school year. The election was made at the Board’s Annual Organization Meeting held on December 10th. During the meeting, the Board also elected Jason Lehman as Vice President and Gerardo Guzman as Clerk of the Board.

Bell will serve as president through December 10, 2026. In his new leadership capacity, he will preside over Board meetings, collaborate closely with the Superintendent and fellow trustees, and help guide the District’s governance priorities for the coming year.

“I am honored by the confidence my fellow trustees have placed in me,” Bell said. “Sonoma Valley Unified is a strong and caring community, and I look forward to working together to support our students, families, and staff. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role.”

Acting Superintendent Reina Seifts congratulated Bell and expressed appreciation for his longstanding commitment to the District. “David’s thoughtful leadership and deep commitment to our students make him an excellent choice to serve as Board President,” she said. “We look forward to the year ahead under his guidance.”