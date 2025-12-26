A New Year…A New Job? The County of Sonoma is Hiring

Here’s a link to the latest job opportunities with Sonoma County.

Job openings are updated weekly on the Job Line, (707) 565-2803. Applications can be submitted online. Paper applications and job announcements are available in the hallway of the Administration Building at 575 Administration Drive, Santa Rosa, CA or you may receive them by mail if you contact HR reception at (707) 565-2331. More information, training dates, and locations can be found on sonoma higher ed.

This is a list of job openings that Human Resources is either preparing to recruit for or anticipates recruiting for. However, due to a variety of reasons, recruitments may be canceled by hiring departments prior to posting.

Get Notified of New Job Openings

If you want to apply Visit Notify Me to subscribe to multiple job categories or Subscribe* to any of our over 800 job classifications.

Information About Other Employment Opportunities

In addition to maintaining awareness of County opportunities, you are encouraged to visit Employment Services & Job Search Resources for access to job opportunities available in the cities within Sonoma County, neighboring counties, and additional job search sites (such as Craigslist, Indeed, and many more).