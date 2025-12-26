California K-12 Schools Brace for Another Year of Uncertainty

by

Last year was tumultuous for California K-12 schools and their 5.8 million students — at least at the federal level. President Donald Trump slashed funding to schools, set about dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and launched an immigration crackdown that left countless families afraid to send their children to school.

The state pushed back against these moves, successfully fighting the funding cuts in court. But the uncertainty continues as the White House seeks ways to reshape public K-12 education. After-school programs, teacher training and Head Start are among the programs that remain at risk of funding cuts. Congress cut extra funding to rural schools last year, but advocates are hopeful it will return in 2026.

But there were bright spots in 2025. Test scores surged after years of post-pandemic malaise. Reading and math achievement still lags behind pre-COVID-19 levels, but education officials welcomed the improvements after years of investments in tutoring and student wellbeing.

Transitional kindergarten expanded to include all 4-year-olds. Now nearly every district in California offers free, play-based classes for children to learn their A-B-Cs and 1-2-3s and otherwise prepare for the rigors of elementary school. The expansion gives California the largest early education system in the country.

In hopes of boosting reading scores, California also rolled out a mandatory dyslexia screener and passed a law to overhaul literacy instruction. The new curriculum doesn’t go into effect until 2028, but many schools are already implementing and using the dyslexia screener to get extra help to children who struggle with reading disorders.

California also passed a law creating an Office of Civil Rights, intended to eliminate discrimination in K-12 schools, especially antisemitism. The new law, which stems from a surge in antisemitic incidents statewide, is expected to provide more transparency and accountability in how schools handle discrimination complaints.

Looking ahead

Immigration raids, federal funding volatility and culture war issues are expected to continue playing out in K-12 schools next year. The fate of the U.S. Department of Education will also affect schools, especially special education and civil rights.

California’s budget outlook is murky, as well. Gov. Gavin Newsom has largely spared K-12 schools from funding cuts the past few years, but that may change this year as the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office predicts an $18 billion deficit.

On the academic front, schools are expecting to see reading and math scores improve as the state rolls out new curricula. Politically, voters will be electing a new State Superintendent of Public Instruction to replace Tony Thurmond, who terms out in 2026 after eight years in the job. A slew of candidates have already jumped in the race, including former Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.