Scouts Recycle Christmas Trees

Sonoma Valley Girl scouts are returning this year to uphold a long-standing tradition of recycling Christmas trees in the valley. They will be going through Sonoma neighborhoods on the first two Saturdays in 2026, January 3rd, and concluding January 10th. For Kenwood area and rural areas, please go to sonomagirlscouts.com to register for a rural area tree pick-up.

Three local Cadette and Senior troops will be participating this year, in hopes to earn money to take special trips or projects, including internationally in Summer 2026! Lawn signs will be posted around town and in neighborhoods reminding you of the upcoming recycling.

If you would like your tree picked up, please put it out to the curb by 9am on SATURDAY morning with your donation under your doormat. Reservations are not necessary unless you live in a rural area. Suggested donation: $15 per tree (checks payable to Girl Scouts). Please remove the stand and please remember they cannot take the following: decorations, tinsel, wreaths, garlands, or flocked trees.

For more information or to request a specific pick-up, please visit www.sonomagirlscouts.com or call 707-205-1233 and leave a detailed voicemail message. Once again thank you for supporting Sonoma Valley Girl Scouts and we look forward to being out in the community again.