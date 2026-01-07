Native Bees Are Top Pollinators and Need Protection

Many native bees spend winter asleep in stems, leaves, and underground burrows. A quiet garden helps them wake up in spring!

Leave dead plant stems standing; they shelter mason and leafcutter bees.

Avoid disturbing bare soil; mining and sweat bees rest underground.

Keep some leaf litter; bumblebee queens seek shelter for winter.

Skip winter tilling; dormant bee larvae stay safe when undisturbed.

Leave soft, aging wood; cavity-nesting bees use logs for protection.

Go light on mulch; open patches help ground-nesting bees emerge in spring. These winter guests are often the first pollinators in your garden each year!

This topic was covered previously in a Sun article: CLICK HERE