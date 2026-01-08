Sonoma County Health Officer Issues Advisory to Not Eat Wild Mushrooms

A Sonoma County resident died this past weekend after consuming wild mushrooms. Statewide, there were 35 cases of wild mushroom poisoning, including three deaths and three liver transplants, between Nov. 18 and Jan. 4. Given that, in an average year, fewer than five cases statewide would normally be expected, Sonoma County interim health officer Dr. Michael Stacey is advising residents not to eat wild mushrooms.

“Early rains and a mild fall have led to profusion of the toxic death cap mushrooms in Northern California,” said Dr. Stacey. “Eating wild mushrooms gathered without expert identification can be unsafe. Some harmful varieties closely resemble edible mushrooms, even to experienced foragers.”

​How to stay safe

​​The best way to stay safe is to not eat wild mushrooms.

Avoid eating mushrooms picked by friends or family.​

Watch children closely when they play outside where mushrooms grow. Among pediatric mushroom poisonings, the majority occur in children under 6 years old.

Keep pets away from wild mushrooms — animals can be poisoned too.​​​​​

Buy mushrooms only from trusted grocery stores and retailers. Take care when buying mushrooms from street vendors.

​Cooking, boiling, freezing or drying poisonous mushrooms does not make them safe to eat.​​​​

Symptoms of mushroom poisoning