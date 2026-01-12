Vendor Applications and Sponsorship Opportunities Open for 2026 Tuesday Night Market

The City of Sonoma has announced that vendor applications and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market season are now open. The market, held in the historic Sonoma Plaza, is a beloved weekly tradition bringing together thousands of visitors to shop, dine, and connect with local farmers, artisans, and businesses.

Vendor Applications:

Join the vibrant community of farmers, food purveyors, artisans, and non-profit organizations that make Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market a highlight of the season. Applications are now available for:

The market runs every Tuesday from May through September 8th, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Market Manager Jerry Wheeler at [email protected] or call 707-974-0216. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your products and connect with the community!

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Support Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market while gaining visibility for your brand! Choose from exciting sponsorship packages, including:

Bicycle Valet Sponsorship ($3,500): Promote sustainable transportation and connect directly with market attendees.

Promote sustainable transportation and connect directly with market attendees. Stainless Steel Wine Cup Sponsorship ($15,000): Provide reusable drinkware and enjoy extensive promotional benefits.

Provide reusable drinkware and enjoy extensive promotional benefits. Music Sponsorship ($1,300): Sponsor live music and have your brand featured on signage and during announcements.

Sponsor live music and have your brand featured on signage and during announcements. Stage Power Sponsorship ($3,000): Keep the performances going while showcasing your support.

Keep the performances going while showcasing your support. Green Sponsor ($4,000): Champion eco-friendly initiatives with prominent recognition.

Champion eco-friendly initiatives with prominent recognition. EBT Market Match Sponsorship ($3,000): Help make fresh produce accessible to everyone while supporting local agriculture.

Help make fresh produce accessible to everyone while supporting local agriculture. Zucchini Race Sponsor ($3,000): Be part of this fun, creative community event.

Be part of this fun, creative community event. Reusable Water Bottle Sponsorship ($11,500): Align your brand with sustainability through high-quality branded water bottles.

Align your brand with sustainability through high-quality branded water bottles. Stainless Steel Wine Cup Sponsor ($15,000): Outfit the community with commemorative stainless-steel reusable wine or beer cups that will last for years to come (to be distributed at the beverage booth).

Each sponsorship offers pre-market, event, and post-market promotional opportunities, as well as the first right of refusal for the 2027 market season.

About Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market:

Experience the best of Sonoma every Tuesday evening at the historic Sonoma Plaza. From fresh fruits and vegetables to local honey, baked goods, and artisan crafts, the market celebrates everything grown, raised, and made locally. Enjoy live music, a variety of food stands, and the company of friends and neighbors in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Act now to secure your spot or sponsorship! Visit Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market website for detailed information, applications, and more. Let’s make the 2026 season one to remember!