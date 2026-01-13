Jason Sutter Likely Choice for Sonoma School Superintendent

While unconfirmed, a reliable source has indicated that Jason Sutter, Sonoma resident of 30-plus years and former Principal of Prestwood School, is the likely choice of the Sonoma Valley School District Board of Trustees for the next Superintendent of Schools in Sonoma. He is presently the Assistant Superintendent of the City of Petaluma schools. His formal appointment must wait until full background checks are completed.

Jason’s four children all attended Sonoma schools. He left his employment in Sonoma in 2019 to become Director of Curriculum and Instruction in Petaluma.

Per Jason’s About.me page, he notes, “I live in the town of Sonoma, where I have been part of the community for 30 years. After serving as an elementary principal in Sonoma for a number of years, I began working at the district level with Petaluma City Schools. I currently serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. My passion is fostering educational spaces where students are inspired, engaged, and joyful. We have four amazing adult-ish children who fill our lives to the brim.”