DíaPaSón Presents “son jarocho” Music at Library

Saturday, February 7, 2026

11:00am–12:00pm

Join DíaPaSón for an unforgettable celebration of son jarocho, the soulful music and dance tradition of Veracruz, Mexico. This acclaimed Bay Area ensemble brings centuries-old rhythms to life through dynamic performances that blend Spanish, Indigenous, and African influences.

Under the direction of María de la Rosa, DíaPaSón’s musicians and dancers create a captivating experience filled with lyrical improvisation, vibrant melodies, and the resonant tones of handcrafted string and percussion instruments. Each performance tells timeless stories of love, joy, resilience, and cultural pride all woven into a living art form that continues to evolve through intergenerational dialogue and global exchange. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Mexican folk music and dance.