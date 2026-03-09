Sonoma Art Walk is back for 2026!

Sonoma Art Walk is back for the 2026 season, returning to the historic Sonoma Plaza on the first Thursday of the month from April through October. This beloved community tradition transforms downtown into a vibrant celebration of local creativity, fine art, and the unique spirit of the valley.

Sonoma Art Walk is all about TLC:

T alent – Experience the creative talent of local artists – painters, photographers, jewelers and musicians.

L ocation – Stroll the historic Sonoma Plaza and visit locations including the Sonoma Mission complex, our world class Sonoma Valley Museum, fine art galleries, award winning Sonoma Valley wineries and more.

C ommunity – locals and visitors alike gather to connect with each other and creators at galleries and businesses that are the heart of our community.

Hosts appreciate the Art Walk

Gallery owner Lori Austin says, “Art Walk is one of my favorite nights in Sonoma. There’s just something special about seeing people out exploring, meeting artists and gallerists, and discovering creativity around every corner. It’s relaxed, welcoming, and such a fun way to experience the energy of our community.”

Aimee Levindofske of Gehricke Wines says “The Sonoma Art Walk is one of our favorite community traditions. It allows us to support local artists while bringing people together to celebrate creativity, connection, and collaboration. As a business, we love being part of something that feels truly special.”

What do artists think of the Art Walk?

Porter Brooks, one of many participating local artists in this year’s walk, emphasizes the importance of the event: “As a local Sonoma independent artist, having these free, open places to show our work is invaluable. The support of the community makes this event a success, and it’s a lot of fun for everyone involved. It’s about more than just art; it’s about the energy of Sonoma coming together.”

Photographer Mark Zukowski says, “Art Walk is a unique opportunity for me to connect with hosts, the community, and visitors. I enjoy bringing life to my photographs by telling the stories behind them while engaging in thoughtful conversation with guests.”

Where can you experience the Art Walk?

New locations this year include the El Dorado Hotel, the Sonoma Mission Jorgensen Gallery, and Readers’ Books.

They join returning favorites such as Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Dos Bar, Engel & Völkers, Jason Tinacci Photography, H frank, Prestige Jewelry, The Passdoor, Lori Austin Gallery Sonoma, Modern Art West, Arts Guild of Sonoma, La Haye Art Center and Alley Gallery. Wineries Bennett Valley Cellars, Capo Isetta, and Gehricke Wines return to host artists, and many locations will offer wine pouring from around the Valley.

Look for the Art Walk flag and get the map from the web site or host locations.

Upcoming Art Walks

The season kicks off April 2 at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, where the exhibition Maija Peeples-Bright: Life is Just a Bowl of Terriers will be open free of charge, and the museum store will be offering a 10% discount to Art Walkers. Music at the Mission will be back and the Mission Gallery will also be open to showcase the historic Chris Jorgensen collection of incredible watercolors painted in 1903 to document California Missions and spark their preservation. Trashion Fashion’s popular Barbies and Bags will be on display at the Sonoma Community Center. In addition, over 20 local artists will be exhibiting and ready to meet Art Walkers.

The May 7 Walk will start at Lori Austin Gallery Sonoma featuring contemporary fine art from established and emerging artists. The Anderson Collection, normally available by appointment only, will be a special feature for Art Walkers. For over 40 years, this thoughtfully curated collection has brought together pieces that celebrate American history, craftsmanship, and curiosity — spanning Western Americana, sports memorabilia, sculpture, vintage furniture, fine art, and the wonderfully unexpected. Each item reflects a passion for storytelling, heritage, and the enduring spirit of the American West. Modern Art West will feature Creativity in the Bay Area Art Schools 1950s and 1960s. This is a unique opportunity to see this work.

Many locations will offer refreshments and special discounts for Art Walkers.

Bring your friends, make a date, support local talent and businesses and experience art in every form!

Event Details

What: Sonoma Art Walk

When: First Thursday April – October 2026, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Plaza streets & Broadway

Admission: Free and open to all. Come walk, explore, and be inspired!

Website: https://www.sonomaartwalk.org/

Facebook: Art Walk Sonoma

Instagram: @artwalk_sonoma

The Art Walk is sponsored by the Arts Guild of Sonoma, Sonoma Chamber of Commerce, Sonoma Community Center and Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.