Introducing the New Superintendent of SVUSD: Jason Sutter

President of the Board of Trustees of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District has announced the appointment of a new Superintendent, confirming what the Sonoma Valley Sun predicted several days ago. His announcement is a follows:

January 16, 2026

Dear Employees and Community Members,

We are pleased to announce the conclusion of the search for our next superintendent. We have selected Mr. Jason Sutter as our final candidate. At the next regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, February 12th, the Board will review a contract and then take action to approve an employment agreement.

Using all of the input we received from so many people, the Board spent many long and thoughtful hours reading applications, matching qualifications for the position, developing interview questions based on the search criteria, and finally interviewing many well qualified applicants over two days. Mr. Sutter was chosen from a highly qualified pool following a very rigorous selection process. After being identified as our finalist, sixteen people representing all constituent groups in Petaluma were contacted regarding Jason’s tenure in the Petaluma School District. All expressed how fortunate Sonoma Valley is to have such a remarkable educational leader join us in our pursuit of excellence for all. Finally, a comprehensive background investigation was conducted by NationSearch, a firm in Colorado.

Jason Sutter brings local roots, steady leadership, and a deep commitment to relationships to the valley he calls home. He has over three decades of experience in education, serving as an instructional assistant, teacher, staff developer, principal, county office administrator, and district administrator. At every level, his work reflects a clear commitment to keeping students at the center of every decision.

Jason and his wife Stefanie have lived in Sonoma Valley for 30 years. They raised their son and three daughters here, with their children attending schools throughout the valley, giving them firsthand experience as parents in the school district. Their two oldest children have graduated from college and are working in San Francisco. Their third child is a junior at San Jose State, and their youngest daughter is a senior at Sonoma Valley High School.

Jason began his administrative career in the Napa and Solano County Offices of Education and later served as a principal in Petaluma City Schools before coming to Sonoma Valley as principal at Prestwood Elementary. His six years leading Prestwood Elementary were a highlight of his career. Working closely with the Prestwood and SVUSD communities, he learned the importance of continuity and relentless focus in helping students achieve and feel connected to their school. He also deepened his understanding of the value of serving in his own community with people he knows and cares about deeply. For the past 7 years, he has served Petaluma City Schools as the Director of Educational Services, supporting the alignment of curriculum and instruction, and for the past 5 years as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, building a strong partnership with district labor partners.

Jason holds a bachelor’s degree in English, a master’s degree in educational leadership, and teaching and administrative credentials from Sonoma State. For the past three years, he has been working toward his doctorate at San Francisco State University and plans to graduate this May.

Throughout his career, Jason has demonstrated a strong ability to bring people together and lead through moments of change or crisis. This leadership was evident during the 2017 fires, the pandemic, distance learning, and the budget challenges of recent years, where he prioritized clear communication, collaboration, and trust.

In his personal life, Jason keeps busy with family and friends. His family enjoys hiking together around Sonoma County. He enjoys backpacking with his daughters and golfing with his son. He’s currently the girls’ varsity soccer coach at Sonoma Valley High School, where his daughter is playing in her final year, and he also enjoys playing adult soccer with friends in the valley.

As Jason returns to work in Sonoma Valley Unified, he does so with deep gratitude and excitement for the work ahead. This community has shaped his family, his leadership, and his belief in the power of public schools. In his first months, he looks forward to listening and learning by spending time in classrooms and meeting with staff, students, families, and community partners. He will work closely with the Board to reflect on what is heard and seen, clarify shared priorities, and focus our efforts on what will most support students. Coming home to serve Sonoma Valley Unified is an honor for Jason, and he is excited to move forward together with care, clarity, and an unwavering commitment to the community and its students.

We are fortunate to be able to have Jason start with us officially on March 1st. He is looking forward to getting to know everyone again, and is already focused on the difficult work we have to do for the rest of the year.

The Board would like to thank Rena Seifts for her dedication and service to our school district as our Acting Superintendent, and are looking forward to her continuing on as our excellent Associate Superintendent for Business Services. She has performed a great service for us in our time of need.

We look forward to a smooth transition and are excited for Jason to connect with our outstanding students, staff, teachers, parents and the entire Sonoma Valley community.

Sincerely,

David Bell, SVUSD Board President