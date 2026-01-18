Garrison Keillor Appearance at Sebastiani Theater Rescheduled

The recently postponed appearance of Garrison Keillor at the Sebastiani Theatre has been rescheduled for Thursday April 9. Keillor recently fell and broke a shoulder forcing a change in his schedule. Previous tickets will be honored on the April date, or can be purchased at www.sebastianitheatre.com .

Garrison Keillor is an American author, storyteller, and radio personality, best known for his iconic show, “A Prairie Home Companion.” Born in Anoka, Minnesota, Keillor’s career began at the University of Minnesota, where he worked as a radio announcer. He launched “A Prairie Home Companion” in 1974, which featured a blend of music, sketch comedy, and monologues centered around the fictional town of Lake Wobegon, a creation reflecting his Midwestern roots.

Throughout his career, Keillor published numerous books, including “Lake Wobegon Days,” and “Happy to Be Here,” which showcase his unique storytelling style, often characterized by gentle humor and affectionate satire. He has continued to write and perform, releasing works such as “That Time of Year: A Minnesota Life,” and “Cheerfulness.” Keillor’s legacy blends literary and broadcast achievements, marking him as a significant figure in American cultural life.