Hwy 121 Restored to Two-Way Traffic

The one-way traffic control on SR-121 just south of Big Bend at the Yellow Creek Bridge has been lifted. Even better, the work wrapped up several weeks ahead of schedule.

The major thoroughfare was limited to one-way traffic control while a bridge over a small creek was reconstructed. Traffic was often backed up as cars waited to be allowed to proceed on the one remaining lane. Nearby, the newly opened roundabout was often the site of traffic congestion as the single lane control was in operation.

Now that the work is done, drivers will finally be able to travel on 121 in the customary manner, and evaluation of the effectiveness of the roundabout on circulation efficiency will be possible.