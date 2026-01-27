Katherine Allbright Art Exhibition at Sonoma Valley Library

The Sonoma Valley Regional Library, in conjunction with the Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library, is hosting an exhibition by Katherine Allbright from February 1 – 28. The public is invited to meet the artist at a reception on Friday, February 6 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm in the library’s Forum Room. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be available to view for the entire month of February during opening hours when the meeting room is not in use.

Katherine Allbright is a multidisciplinary artist and designer who blends graphic design, augmented reality, AI, and sound to explore the emotional layers beneath everyday experience. With a foundation in UX design she creates immersive work that softens the boundary between the digital and the human and encourages viewers to pause, feel, and reflect.

This exhibition is part of an art series organized by Friends of the Library President Cathy Coleman, with the assistance of volunteers from the Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library.