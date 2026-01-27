Sonoma Valley Hospital Highlights From the 2025 Annual Community Report

Each year, Sonoma Valley Hospital publishes an Annual Community Report to share progress, investments, and the impact of our work across the Valley. As we begin 2026, we’re spotlighting a few key outtakes from this year’s report—important advancements in technology, access, and community partnerships that reflect our continued commitment to delivering high-quality care close to home.

Technology & Innovation: Expanding Access Close to Home This year’s Annual Community Report includes several meaningful upgrades in imaging, surgery, and diagnostic services that directly improve patient care. Here are a few of the highlights: