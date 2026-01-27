Sonoma Valley Hospital Highlights From the 2025 Annual Community Report

Each year, Sonoma Valley Hospital publishes an Annual Community Report to share progress, investments, and the impact of our work across the Valley. As we begin 2026, we’re spotlighting a few key outtakes from this year’s report—important advancements in technology, access, and community partnerships that reflect our continued commitment to delivering high-quality care close to home.
Technology & Innovation: Expanding Access Close to Home This year’s Annual Community Report includes several meaningful upgrades in imaging, surgery, and diagnostic services that directly improve patient care. Here are a few of the highlights:
3T MRI: Raising the Standard for Imaging The arrival of our new 3-Tesla MRI has significantly elevated diagnostic capabilities at SVH. With a more powerful magnet and advanced coil design, the 3T produces exceptionally detailed images in less time—improving accuracy for neurological, orthopedic, cardiac, abdominal, and breast imaging. This upgrade means more patients can receive advanced diagnostic care right here in the Valley.
ROSA® Robotic Knee System The ROSA robotic knee system brings real-time data and detailed imaging into the operating room, allowing surgeons to tailor knee replacement procedures to each patient’s anatomy. This added precision supports more consistent alignment and recovery.
Stryker Operating Room Integration System Thanks to donor generosity, we are nearing completion of fundraising for a major upgrade to our operating rooms. The Stryker system synchronizes imaging, navigation tools, and data—enhancing safety and communication throughout surgical procedures. This advancement ensures access to sophisticated surgical technology without leaving the community.
Advanced Breast Ultrasound Technology We upgraded our breast ultrasound system, offering clearer images and a more comfortable experience for patients. This upgrade strengthens early detection efforts and supports expanded women’s imaging services for our community.
A Snapshot of Care Delivered Across Sonoma Valley As shown in the 2025 Annual Community Report, Sonoma Valley Hospital provided a significant volume of essential services last year. (see image)
To view the entire report, CLICK HERE
Be First to Comment