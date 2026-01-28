Flowery to Host Dual Immersion Kindergarten Information Night Feb. 28

Parents of children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2026 are invited to a Kindergarten Information Night at Flowery from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28. Flowery is Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s dual immersion elementary school. District families who live outside the Flowery attendance area may request an Intradistrict Transfer if they’re interested in the dual immersion program, regardless of the language they speak at home. For families thinking about enrolling their children at Flowery, this is an opportunity to learn about dual immersion, ask questions and consider the benefits.The event will begin in the Flowery library and continue in kindergarten classrooms. Childcare will be provided.

Dual immersion staff and parents will explain how curricula and teaching resources in both English and Spanish are used to deliver a Common Core Standards-based program. The evening will include a few words from students, an overview of dual immersion, demo lessons and open discussion groups for both English and Spanish-speaking parents of prospective students.

Based on a successful model developed in the 1960s in Quebec, dual immersion education provides children with fluency and literacy in two languages while cultivating greater cognitive flexibility, increased attention control, better memory, enhanced problem-solving skills, cultural awareness and skills to develop connections with people from diverse backgrounds.

Dual immersion at Flowery began in 1998 with 20 students and a $1,000,000 Title VII grant. In December 2004, the school board voted to make Flowery a “dual immersion school of choice.” Then in 2006, Flowery was awarded a $500,000 Foreign Language Assistance Program grant to support final expansion. In partnership with Adele Harrison’s dual immersion program, Flowery was awarded the Jack London Award for Educational Innovation in 2009 by Sonoma State University’s School of Education.

Dual immersion extends through 5th grade at Flowery and continues in grades 6- 8 at Altimira Middle School. There are close to 500 dual immersion students in grades K-8. Flowery’s first dual immersion class graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 2011, including valedictorian, Noah Huyette.

Flowery Elementary School is located on Depot Road just off of Highway 12 in Fetters Hot Springs. Flowery prides itself on providing a dual immersion program that educates children for success in a global society. For further information, go to https://flowery.sonomaschools.org/. To schedule a tour, call 935-6060.