Commuter Relief: HOV Hours on 101 Changed

Transportation partners Caltrans, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), the Transportation Authority of Marin (TAM), and the Sonoma County Transportation and Climate Authorities (SCTCA) have announced upcoming changes to High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane hours on US-101 in Marin and Sonoma counties.

New HOV hours (late February, weather permitting):

• Morning: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

• Evening: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Monday – Friday

These updates are based on recent Caltrans traffic analysis. New hours will take effect once signage is updated along the entire corridor from the Richardson Bay Bridge in Marin County to Windsor in Sonoma County.