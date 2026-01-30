City of Sonoma Welcomes New Sustainability Coordinator

The City of Sonoma is pleased to welcome Antoinette Freeman as the City’s new part-time Sustainability Coordinator within the Community Development Department.

In this role, Freeman supports implementation of the City’s adopted Climate Action Strategies, coordination of sustainability programs and state requirements, and collaboration with regional agencies and community partners. The position plays an important role in advancing the City’s long-term environmental goals by helping translate adopted policies into coordinated, on-the-ground action.

Freeman brings more than a decade of professional experience in hospitality and event management, followed by municipal planning and sustainability work in Napa Valley. Her background includes public-facing community development work, cross-departmental coordination, and support for climate and sustainability initiatives. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, Geography, and Planning from Sonoma State University, with a focus on sustainable urban planning.

The Sustainability Coordinator role supports the City’s ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve resource efficiency, and strengthen long-term climate resilience in alignment with adopted City policies and community priorities.

For more information about the City of Sonoma’s climate action and sustainability efforts, including Climate Action Strategies, current programs and accomplishments, water conservation resources, waste reduction and recycling initiatives, sustainable transportation options, and sustainable tourism efforts, visit our Climate Action & Sustainability webpages.