Sonoma Valley Sun Welcomes Its New Circulation Coordinator

We’re very pleased to announce the hiring of our new Circulation Coordinator, Chistianna Dean, who will replace departing Pablo Cruz who’s joined the Marines. The two will work jointly together during February. We thank Pablo for his reliable and well-executed service to our newspaper and wish him well as he embarks on his next adventure.

Christianna is a Sonoma native who graduated from Sonoma High. She enjoys listening to music, thrift shopping and going on hikes. Please welcome Christianna when she delivers papers to our dozens of distribution locations here in Sonoma Valley.