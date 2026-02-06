Hands-On Workshop with Japanese Book Artists in Sonoma Saturday Feb. 7

This February, Amu Arts is delighted to welcome three outstanding Japanese book artists to the Bay Area for a rare series of presentations, workshops, and public programs exploring the book as an art form. Visiting from Japan, artists Ryoko Adachi, Kyoko Matsunaga, and Tatsuhiko Niijima each represent a unique lineage within contemporary Japanese book arts—practices that merge deep material knowledge with experimental structure and contemporary thinking.

Amu Arts is honored to present these artists at the CODEX Book Art Fair & Symposium, taking place February 7–10, 2026, at the Oakland Marriott Civic Center. CODEX is an international gathering dedicated to the book as art, and this presentation offers a meaningful opportunity to encounter contemporary Japanese book practices within a global context. Following CODEX, the artists will also appear at the Asian Art Museum on Thursday, February 12 (6:00-7:30PM), for a public talk titled The Book as Art, featuring artist presentations and an interactive experience with their works.

Some of these artists’ works were previously featured in the exhibition Book Becoming Art at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art last year from January through April. We are delighted to welcome them back to Sonoma, continuing a growing cultural exchange between local audiences and contemporary Japanese book artists.

For the Sonoma community, the heart of this visit will be three hands-on workshops offered on Saturday, February 14, in partnership with the Sonoma Community Center. These workshops invite participants to engage directly with the artists’ techniques, materials, and creative processes.

The morning begins with Waterwheel Bookbinding led by Kyoko Matsunaga (9:00–11:30 AM). Participants will learn Matsunaga’s original Waterwheel Binding structure by creating a simple model and exploring its many variations. This workshop is ideal for artists and makers interested in book structures and new creative possibilities.

Late morning continues with Spiral Bookbinding by Ryoko Adachi (11:30 AM–1:30 PM). Inspired by themes of growth and movement, this workshop introduces a dynamic spiral book structure folded from two long sheets of paper. No prior bookmaking experience is required, making it accessible to curious beginners and experienced makers alike.

In the afternoon, Tatsuhiko Niijima leads Box Making Using Antique Japanese Paper (2:00–5:00 PM). Participants will craft an elegant box using rare vintage Japanese papers, learning precise techniques that combine traditional materials with contemporary bookbinding methods.

Together, these workshops offer a full-day immersion into Japanese book arts—rooted in tradition, shaped by innovation, and shared through direct, hands-on experience. Maki Aizawa, founder of Amu Arts, warmly invites the Sonoma community to join us for this special cultural exchange, connecting local makers to global artistic traditions through the art of the book.