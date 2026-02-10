Sonoma City Manager David Guhin Announces Departure

The following note was sent from Sonoma City Hall to City Commissioners this afternoon:
I have accepted the position of Sonoma County Executive, following my selection by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.
I will remain in my role with the City through March, and my focus during this transition period will continue to be on supporting the City Council, City staff, and the important work carried out by our commissions. A succession plan is in development, and additional information will be shared as those details are finalized.
I want to sincerely thank you for your service to the City of Sonoma. As community volunteers, you play a vital role in helping the City Council advance its priorities and goals, and your time, expertise, and thoughtful input make a meaningful difference in our community. It has been a privilege to work with you and to benefit from your dedication and care for Sonoma.
I look forward to continuing our work together over the coming weeks and am grateful for the opportunity to have served as your City Manager.
With appreciation,
David
The County of Sonoma made the following announcement:
David Guhin appointed Sonoma County Executive
SANTA ROSA | February 10, 2026
David Guhin, an administrator with more than two decades of government leadership experience in the North Bay, has been selected by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to be the next County Executive.
Currently serving as the City Manager for the City of Sonoma, Guhin spent more than 18 years with the City of Santa Rosa, including as Director of Santa Rosa Water, Director of Planning and Economic Development, and Assistant City Manager. He was also Executive Director of Government Operations for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.
“David Guhin is a proven leader with deep roots in Sonoma County and a clear understanding of the complex challenges facing our communities,” said Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The Board is confident that his collaborative leadership style, integrity, and commitment to public service will serve our county well as we look to tackle future challenges.”
As County Executive, Guhin will serve as the chief administrative officer for the County, an organization with more than 4,000 employees. He will be responsible for implementing Board policy, overseeing County departments and operations, managing the County’s budget, and advancing strategic priorities that support residents across Sonoma County.
“I’m honored by the Board’s confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve Sonoma County,” Guhin said. “I’ve had the privilege of working with cities, tribal government, and community partners, and I’m excited to bring that experience to serve at a countywide level and help move the Board of Supervisors’ goals and initiatives forward. I look forward to working with County employees and our community to deliver essential services and advance a shared vision for a healthy, resilient, and inclusive county.”
Guhin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Development from Sonoma State University. His first day with the County will be April 20, and his annual base salary will be $377,226.
