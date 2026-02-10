Sonoma City Manager David Guhin Announces Departure

The following note was sent from Sonoma City Hall to City Commissioners this afternoon:

I have accepted the position of Sonoma County Executive, following my selection by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

I will remain in my role with the City through March, and my focus during this transition period will continue to be on supporting the City Council, City staff, and the important work carried out by our commissions. A succession plan is in development, and additional information will be shared as those details are finalized.

I want to sincerely thank you for your service to the City of Sonoma. As community volunteers, you play a vital role in helping the City Council advance its priorities and goals, and your time, expertise, and thoughtful input make a meaningful difference in our community. It has been a privilege to work with you and to benefit from your dedication and care for Sonoma.

I look forward to continuing our work together over the coming weeks and am grateful for the opportunity to have served as your City Manager.

With appreciation,

David

The County of Sonoma made the following announcement:

David Guhin appointed Sonoma County Executive

SANTA ROSA | February 10, 2026