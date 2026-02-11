Bob Edwards: Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler

Readers of a certain age may recognize that old Cajun-French expression. It means to let go of your cares and worries and enjoy yourself; have Fun(!) and embrace a celebratory, carefree attitude. It’s an invitation to relax and fully experience the present moment, especially at parties, festivals like Mardi Gras, or at moments of great good fortune.

BTW, it’s not pronounced “laysays less bons temps ruler” but rather “lay-say lay bohn tom roo-lay” – sexy New Orleans French.

Bohn toms may be the farthest thing from readers’ minds these days, what with all the drama going on in the world at home and abroad, and especially with all the heart-thumping words and actions by He-Who-Is-Causing-It-All-To-Go-On. I am referencing that fellow causing so much of the %$#!!@ that is roiling every *%$!!@#-ing hour of every *%$!!@# -ing day for millions of Americans, our NATO allies and our most beloved enemies.

But given age and apparent declining health, another of those Defining Moments in our nation’s history is approaching in the not-too-distant future when he will be gone. Yes. Think about that moment for a moment. Not just “out of office” or “out of the country” but . . . gone.

It will happen, as it does to us all. It could be as soon as tomorrow. After all, eight U.S. presidents have died in office: four from natural causes and four by . . . you know. Perhaps it will be a ‘medical event’? A nasty stumble down the steps of Air Force One? Choking on a Big Mac? A Secret Service blunder that allows Melania or someone else to get too close?

Of course, in the interest of journalistic integrity it must be clearly stated that your correspondent knows of no one who would do such a terrible thing. That said, there are some 341 million Americans and several foreigners your correspondent does not know at all.

So for those who would celebrate (a) his life or (b) his leaving of it, it is critical that the nation – indeed, the world — be prepared for the inevitable moment when he is no longer with us. Those unprepared could be devastated to find that:

Every wine, beer and liquor store on seven continents will have sold out of stock within two hours (three max) of when the news hits the internet.

In even less time, every restaurant and bar within a day’s drive will be packed to the rafters.

Those who can or can’t play a trumpet will have already formed bands and started parades.

Schools, offices, factories and universities could be closed for weeks.

The boom and dazzle of fireworks will be continuous, night and day, indoors and out for months.

Knowing that time is coming, readers of any and every political stripe hoping to laissez les bons temps rouler should start planning now. Why? Because there’s a bonus: The very process of planning can start those bons temps rouler-ing even before The Moment arrives.

So meet with friends, family, neighbors, etc. in person or on Zoom. With appropriate refreshments, start planning the Memorial Celebration and deciding the essentials. E.g., What-when-where-how-how long & with who(m)? Fireworks? Cake? Buy the beer now? Speeches? Clothing optional? Sonoma Plaza? Your house? Times Square? What if it rains? Red wine or white? Pet-friendly?

Much to consider, so start now. For one thing is absolutely certain: That Bon Temp will come only once, so get ready to Roul!