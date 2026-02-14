Board Letter to the Community from Sonoma Valley Health Care District

The following was received by The Sun. We are including it here to help inform the community.

Dear Sonoma Valley Community,

At our January meeting, Sonoma City Manager David Guhin joined the Board to provide an update on the City of Sonoma’s General Plan, a long-term roadmap guiding growth and priorities over the next 20 to 30 years. That discussion underscored how closely the hospital’s work is connected to the broader community and the partners we rely on to deliver care.

At our February meeting, the Board reflected on that conversation and again recognized the importance of hospital participation in community planning. The Board also acknowledged CEO Kelley Kaiser for her leadership and commitment in representing Sonoma Valley Hospital in these efforts. Together, these partnerships strengthen our ability to continue fulfilling our mission to maintain, improve, and restore the health of our community in 2026 and beyond.

Sonoma Valley Fire District Update

Fire Chief Steve Akre provided an update on the Sonoma Valley Fire District, which now serves Kenwood through Sonoma, including Temelec and the Sonoma Raceway. Chief Akre reviewed the passage of Measure H in March 2024, which enabled the addition of an ambulance, increased fire engine staffing, and the hiring of 17 new firefighters and paramedics. Measure H will also fund two fire station rebuilds, with the first—located in Kenwood—expected to begin later this summer.

The Fire District currently staffs three ambulances serving the Sonoma Valley Hospital District. In 2025, there were 3,085 patient transports, with 83 percent delivered to Sonoma Valley Hospital—a figure that continues to grow year over year. This close operational partnership plays a critical role in ensuring timely access to care for our community.

Patient Care Services and Emergency Department Annual Report

Chief Nursing Officer Jessica Winkler presented the Patient Care Services and Emergency Department Annual Report. She reported that Patient Care Services, which include the Emergency Department, Inpatient Care, Surgical Services, House Supervisors, Nursing Informatics, and administrative oversight of the Valley of the Moon Skilled Nursing Facility, represent approximately 40 percent of the hospital workforce. Across 106 registered nurses, the team brings a combined 1,710 years of nursing experience, including 633 years at Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Jessica highlighted the hospital’s continued focus on clinical quality and safety, with multidisciplinary efforts spanning all departments and meeting required regulatory and public reporting standards. In partnership with the Sonoma Valley Fire District, Emergency Management, and Sonoma Police, the hospital participated in multiple emergency preparedness exercises, including a medical surge response exercise, active crisis and shooter response training, and the annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill.

She reported that Emergency Department utilization continues to grow year over year, averaging 32.5 visits per day in 2025. At the same time, the percentage of patients leaving without being seen has declined, while the percentage of patients admitted has increased—allowing more patients to remain in the community for care. Working closely with the Fire District, ambulance offload times remain consistently under 20 minutes, and patients are triaged within an average of seven minutes after arrival.

Jessica also reported that service excellence scores remain strong, with Emergency Department satisfaction at 4.73 out of 5, Inpatient Services at 4.69, and Outpatient Surgery at 4.86. HCAHPS and OAS CAHPS results continue to meet or exceed national averages.

Financial and Capital Items

Chief Financial Officer Ben Armfield reported that the California Health Facilities Financing Authority granted Sonoma Valley Hospital a 12-month payment deferral and an extension of the maturity date for its Distressed Hospital Loan. The Sonoma Valley Health Care District Board unanimously approved the loan modification.

Ben also reported that the hospital’s telemetry monitoring system, used for continuous, real-time patient monitoring across the Emergency Department, ICU, and Med/Surg units, is more than 15 years old and beyond its useful life. The Board approved the purchase and installation of a new Telemetry System.

In addition, it was reported that the East Wing air handling unit, installed in 1980, requires replacement. The Board approved moving forward with public bidding for an Air Handling system, including installation, with final bids to be brought to the Finance Committee at a later date.

Seismic Compliance Update

Ben Armfield provided an update on the hospital’s seismic compliance requirements under California law. Sonoma Valley Hospital submitted its Seismic Compliance Plan on December 24, 2025, outlining the strategy and construction milestones needed to meet the January 1, 2030 deadline for full compliance across general acute care buildings.

He also reported that, under Assembly Bill 869, qualifying small and rural hospitals may request a 3-year extension to the 2030 deadline. Sonoma Valley Hospital submitted its AB 869 extension request on December 30, 2025, which is currently under review.

Chief Executive Officer Report

Chief Executive Officer Kelley Kaiser reported that she has completed her first 90 days in the role. She shared that her initial focus has been on Board engagement, working closely with hospital leadership, clarifying strategic priorities, strengthening communication and visibility, and engaging with public and community partners.

Kelley reported that the SVH and UCSF Affiliation Agreement Committee has met several times over the past month and is making steady progress toward updating the affiliation agreement. Areas of collaboration include improving hospital transfers and scheduling, enhancing access to imaging and laboratory services, with particular attention to MRI, advancing interoperability, sharing educational resources, expanding access to primary and specialty care in Sonoma, and evaluating care models that best meet community needs while leveraging UCSF’s broader affiliate relationships.

Chief Medical Officer Report

Dr. Okolo, SVH Chief Medica Officer provided an update on hospital operations and quality priorities. He reported that the hospital census is currently at the upper range of capacity, and noted that strong interdisciplinary collaboration has supported smooth operations without disruption to patient safety or care delivery.

Dr. Okolo also reported that a two-day CIHQ survey is scheduled for some time between March and May. Efforts are underway to streamline quality metrics with a focus on measures that directly impact the hospital’s CMS Star Rating, along with early analysis to inform future service line expansion and growth.

Financial Performance – December 2025

Chief Finance Officer Ben Armfield reported that December exceeded budget, marking six consecutive months of outperforming budgeted financial targets at the start of the fiscal year. The hospital posted an operating loss of $(153,000), compared to a budgeted loss of $(477,000). Operating EBDA remained positive at $328,000, significantly ahead of the budgeted $36,000.

Ben reported that outpatient services continued to lead results, with increased inpatient activity helping offset typical year-end seasonal pressures.

The Fire Chief’s update, alongside the Patient Care Services and Emergency Department report, reinforced a clear theme for 2026: teamwork across our partners makes a real difference for patient care. The Board extends its sincere appreciation to our community partners whose collaboration enables Sonoma Valley Hospital to continue delivering high-quality care close to home.

Best,

Wendy

Wendy Lee Myatt

Board Chair, Sonoma Valley Health Care District