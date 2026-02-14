Larson Park Reopens After Major Renovation

Larson Park is officially refreshed and ready for play. Following the completion of a major renovation project, the Boyes Hot Springs park features upgraded facilities and more inclusive spaces designed for families, sports leagues and tennis and pickleball players. These improvements reflect years of planning and community input, ensuring the park remains a destination for the local community and a place for all ages to connect and gather.

Larson Park has served the community as a hub for recreation, social events and community gardening for decades. The 7.6-acre park now features new baseball and soccer fields, new pickleball courts, renovated tennis courts, new picnic spaces and a shaded group picnic area, a new playground with dedicated areas for toddlers and older children, a new ADA-accessible restroom and improved parking.

“Investing in smaller community parks like Larson Park are essential infrastructure. They create access to health, connection and opportunity — especially in neighborhoods that have historically been underrepresented in unincorporated communities like the Springs, where access to well-maintained recreation spaces really matters,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Rebecca Hermosillo, whose 1st District includes the park.

The improvements at the park were identified in the updated Larson Park Master Plan, which was approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in May 2021. The Master Plan was shaped through years of community outreach and focuses on maintaining traditional park uses while adding amenities to better support how the surrounding neighborhoods use the park today.

“For many families, Larson Park is the closest and most accessible place to play, be active and gather in community. These improvements help make the park more comfortable and usable for everyone,” Hermosillo said.

With this first phase of renovations complete, Larson Park is once again open for everyday use. A community celebration to mark the project’s completion is planned for spring 2026. While the park is open, baseball and soccer fields will remain closed during the winter season to allow new turf to establish and help ensure the fields remain in good condition for the spring and summer seasons.

Construction began in spring 2025 and totaled $4.03 million. The project was funded through a combination of local and regional park investments, including voter-approved Parks for All – Measure M sales tax revenue; funding from California State Parks; Sonoma County District 1 Community Infrastructure and County Service Area 41 funds; the Sonoma County Parks Foundation; and park mitigation fees.

“Larson Park is a place where people come to play sports, bring their kids, meet neighbors and spend time outside,” said Bert Whitaker, director of Sonoma County Regional Parks. “This project reflects our commitment to maintaining community parks and investing in recreation spaces that people use every day.”

For more information about Larson Park and Sonoma County Regional Parks, visit SonomaCountyParks.org.