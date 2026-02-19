Annual Chili Bowl Saturday, February 28, 2026

What comes with your ticket?

Every February, the annual Chili Bowl celebrates community, food, and clay. Featuring artisan bowls made by the Center’s ceramics team and a variety of hot, steaming chilis prepared by local chefs, the Chili Bowl brings our community together to create a sense of warmth during the rainy tail-end of winter.

Lunch tickets include a beautiful handmade bowl of your choosing with a hearty chili of choice, as well as toppings, cornbread, and dessert.

Dinner tickets include all of the above + a handmade cup and cocktail/mocktail.