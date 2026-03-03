Sonoma Sister City Delegation Visits China for Cultural Exchange and Conference

Written by Peggy Rubens, with editing by Howard Eisenstark

A delegation from the Sonoma Sister City Association traveled to China from October 16-28, 2025, for a twelve-day cultural exchange and diplomatic visit that included attendance at the China-US Sister Cities Conference in Hangzhou.

The five-member delegation, which included Council member Jack Ding, David Katz, Peggy and Peter Rubens, plus Margaret Wong of Napa, spent the first weekend exploring Shanghai’s cultural landmarks, including Yu Garden, The Bund, and the Pudong Financial District. The group was honored to be treated to a splendid banquet hosted by the Ding family. We were so grateful to meet Jack’s parents and sister.

The delegation then visited Sonoma’s Sister City, Penglai, located in the Yantai district of Shandong Province in northeast China. The group engaged in several relationship-building activities, including visiting wineries and vineyards, touring the historic Penglai Pavilion, collaborating with a wine technology university, enjoying family-style meals, and participating in traditional karaoke. Penglai has been bustling since the last delegation visit a few years ago, boasting a new award-winning international airport, modern highways, luxury wineries, and first-class seaside hotels. The delegation’s arrival meal was delivered by robot to their hotel rooms!

Another goal of this trip was to further our project to honor the Chinese laborers who helped, in the late 1800’s, to create the Sonoma wine industry. We want to remember past injustices against Chinese people (including the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act and the 1886 Chinese Boycott) to ensure history does not repeat itself. We also want to shape the future through education and community engagement to counter the rise of anti-Asian sentiment.

To bring our project to fruition, the delegation connected with two potential suppliers for Sonoma’s Ting project. We hope to collaborate with these companies to provide authentic materials for the construction of a Ting, a Chinese styled pavilion, used in China for many centuries as a shaded resting place, and a way to view a scenic spot. A beautiful space in Depot park has been chosen for this memorial.

The group returned briefly to Shanghai to enjoy the hospitality of delegation member Margaret Wong. She hosted an evening river cruise featuring the dazzling lights of Shanghai, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime dinner at a private residence for members of both the Sonoma and Sacramento delegations to the conference.

The delegation traveled to Hangzhou via high-speed rail for the centerpiece of the visit: the China-US Sister Cities Conference, held October 25-27. There, the delegation joined municipal leaders and diplomats from across both nations to discuss international cooperation and cultural exchange programs. Council member Jack Ding delivered a presentation on Sonoma’s history and the Ting project to rousing and inspiring applause.

The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) provided exceptional hospitality and cultural opportunities, including museum visits, dance performances, traditional banquets, and an evening symphony. The delegation enjoyed a trip to a high-tech farmer’s market, where they were amazed by the quality and selection of meat and produce. A highlight of the trip was the final evening’s outdoor performance, “Enduring Memories of Hangzhou,” an hour-long water-based show on Hangzhou’s West Lake, featuring over 200 performers. The stunning visual experience is not to be missed on any visit to Hangzhou.