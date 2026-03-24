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Local Nonprofits Can Now Apply for Funding from the City of Sonoma

The City of Sonoma is now accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2026/2027 Discretionary Funding.
Local nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations may request up to $3,000 to support civic, cultural, arts, educational, and community programs that benefit Sonoma Valley residents.
This funding program supports initiatives that strengthen community connections, expand recreational and cultural opportunities, and enhance quality of life in Sonoma.
Application deadline: April 3 at 5:00 p.m.
Learn more and apply: Link in profile or visit www.sonomacity.org
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