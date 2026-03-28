Sonoma County Highlights Earthquake Preparedness at 2026 Wildfire & Earthquake Expo

Sonoma County is taking a powerful step toward community readiness with the 2026 Sonoma County Wildfire & Earthquake Expo, a two-day event focused on strengthening disaster preparedness and resilience.

Taking place April 25–26, 2026, at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, the Expo will highlight earthquake preparedness in recognition of Earthquake Preparedness Month and the 120th anniversary of the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake.

A featured component of this year’s event is “The Epicenter,” a dedicated earthquake preparedness area sponsored by Bolt Down the Bay Area and Friedman’s Home Improvement. This interactive space will showcase one of the Expo’s most anticipated attractions: an earthquake simulator provided by the

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

The simulator allows participants to safely experience the motion of a real earthquake inside a furnished room, while safety experts guide them through protective actions such as “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” and demonstrate how everyday household items can become hazards during seismic events.

Experts from Bolt Down the Bay Area and Friedman’s Home Improvement will also be onsite at the Expo on Sunday, April 26 to share practical guidance on securing homes and building emergency kits to reduce risk before disaster strikes.

Hosted by Fire Safe Sonoma and Northern Sonoma County CERT, the Expo brings together fire agencies, municipalities, emergency responders, healthcare organizations, utilities, nonprofits, and residents to

improve readiness for wildfires, earthquakes, and other emergencies.

The Expo includes two key components:

Saturday, April 25 features a large-scale mass casualty disaster simulation focused on emergency response coordination and training.

Sunday, April 26 is a free, family-friendly community event where attendees can explore interactive exhibits, attend demonstrations and workshops, and connect directly with safety

With a focus on accessibility, the Expo ensures that families, seniors, and vulnerable populations have access to the tools and information needed to prepare for emergencies.

Sponsorship opportunities, exhibitor booths, and volunteer positions are still available.

The Expo is made possible through the support of local organizations, businesses, and municipalities including AquaDome, Big John’s Market, Bolt Down the Bay Area, City of Santa Rosa, Community Foundation of Sonoma County, County of Sonoma, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Friedman’s Home Improvement, Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), Halter Project, Kaiser Permanente, PG&E, Northern California Public Media, Northern Sonoma County CERT, Redwood Credit Union, Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, Veale Outdoor Advertising, Watch Duty, Wine Country Radio and Wine Country to the Rescue.

About Bolt Down the Bay Area

Bolt Down The Bay Area is a trusted retrofit contractor specializing in residential earthquake damage mitigation for over 25 years, retrofitting homes throughout the entire Bay Area. We specialize in installing anchoring/bracing to strengthen your home’s foundation and reduce the risk of damage during an earthquake. Our expert team also helps homeowners secure retrofit grants toward the cost of installation and potentially helping home owners qualify for lower earthquake insurance premiums. Make your home safer today with professional retrofitting from Bolt Down The Bay Area.

About Friedman’s Home Improvement

Friedman’s Home Improvement has been a locally owned and operated retailer for over 80 years, proudly serving Sonoma County and the North Bay. Committed to supporting the communities it serves, Friedman’s provides quality products, expert advice, and trusted resources to help homeowners enhance safety, resilience, and preparedness.

About Fire Safe Sonoma

Fire Safe Sonoma is a nonprofit organization composed of members with over a century of expertise in wildland fire prevention and safety. The organization is dedicated to wildfire education, prevention, and community preparedness, working collaboratively with residents, agencies, and partners to reduce wildfire risk and enhance resilience.

About Northern Sonoma County CERT

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) provides training in how to prepare for and respond to disasters, so that residents can help each other and assist professional responders during disasters. The CERT program is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) certification program that offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations.

For sponsorship, participation, photos or media inquiries:

Judy Groverman Walker, Event Planner

707-953-3909 | [email protected]