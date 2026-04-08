Celebrating Sonoma’s 2026 Treasure Artist, Ada Limón.

The City of Sonoma and the Cultural and Fine Arts Commission invite the community to a special evening celebrating Sonoma’s 2026 Treasure Artist, Ada Limón.

April 16, 2026 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Sonoma Plaza, #1 The Plaza

This free community event will begin with a formal recognition program at the Grinstead Amphitheater, followed by a casual, mixer-style reception in the Plaza. Guests are invited to come together in honoring Limón’s extraordinary contributions to the literary arts and her deep connection to Sonoma Valley.

Ada Limón, the 24th United States Poet Laureate, is one of the most celebrated poets of our time. A Sonoma Valley native, her work has earned national and international recognition and continues to resonate with readers through its clarity, emotional depth, and reflections on the natural world.

While an RSVP is not required, it is appreciated. Responses help the City plan for seating, program materials, and refreshments to ensure a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all.

Spanish translation will be provided.

We hope you will join us for this special community celebration!

RSVP online via the City’s website.