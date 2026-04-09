Historic Resources Workshop – April 22

Curious about Sonoma’s history or have a story, place, or perspective you’d love to share?

The City of Sonoma invites you to a Historic Resource Workshop as part of a new Citywide Historic Study and Survey Project. This effort will help us better understand how Sonoma has grown and changed over time by looking at its buildings, neighborhoods, and landscapes and identifying places that may be historically significant.

At this workshop, you’ll learn about the project and share your local knowledge, from meaningful places and community stories to the events and themes that have shaped Sonoma.

Your input will help guide the study as it moves forward, and there will be additional opportunities to review and comment on draft materials in the future.

Workshop Details:

Wednesday, April 22

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Vintage House, 264 1st Street East

Learn more about the project and subscribe to receive updates on the Citywide Historic Study and Survey page.

For questions, please contact Jennifer Gates, Community Development Director.