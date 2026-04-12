An Update from Superintendent Jason Sutter

Dear Sonoma Valley Community,

I am excited and grateful to be one month into my role as Superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified. This community means a great deal to me, and it has been a joy to return home and work alongside our students, staff, and families.

Since starting on March 1, I have spent much of my time visiting classrooms and seeing our students’ learning firsthand. I set a goal of visiting every classroom in the district within my first two months, and I am well on my way. These visits have deepened my appreciation for our staff’s incredible work and given me a clearer picture of where we can continue to grow. Our classrooms are where the real work happens, and there is nothing more important than seeing teaching and learning in action.

My first two months in the district are about listening and learning. Over the coming weeks, I will continue gathering input from across the district and reflecting on what I am learning. On May 14, 2026, I will share a Listening and Learning Report with the Board to highlight key themes and insights. I will then work with the Board to turn these insights into clear, focused priorities for our district.

As part of this process, please join us for a Community Input Session on Tuesday, April 14, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Altimira MPR. This is your opportunity to share your perspective and help shape the future of our district. Your voice matters, and your input will directly inform our next steps.

Sonoma Valley is a special place. I have seen our staff in action and know that we are poised for something extraordinary for our students. You are part of that, and together we will make a real difference. I look forward to working together and hope you can join us this Tuesday.

In Partnership,

Jason Sutter