Sonoma Valley: Preserving a Wildlife Corridor Webinar April 22

Sonoma Land Trust got its start in Sonoma Valley, from a group of residents who were concerned about preserving its natural spaces. Over time, we discovered that the land in its center had become essential for the continued movement of wildlife.

As part of their 50th Birthday Celebration, Stewardship Program Manager Chris Carlson will host a free webinar to relay the stories of how the Land Trust has studied the wildlife and has used that information to inform conservation planning and action in the region.

Learn more and register for the webinar on the Sonoma Land Trust website.