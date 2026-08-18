Free Outdoor Movie Series Coming to Sonoma Plaza

The City of Sonoma, in partnership with Sebastiani Theatre Foundation, invites the community to enjoy free outdoor movies on Sonoma Plaza this summer and fall.

Movies will be shown on the lawn behind City Hall, on the north side of the Plaza along Spain Street. Bring the family, grab dinner from a local restaurant, and settle in with a blanket or lawn chairs for a movie under the stars.

2026 Movie Nights

Friday, August 28 — The Incredibles

Approximately 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 18 — Back to the Future

Approximately 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 16 — Double Feature

Coco — 6:00 p.m.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — Approximately 8:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and free popcorn will be available while supplies last. Additional concessions will be available for purchase.

Pack your blankets and lawn chairs and join us for a fun night at the movies on Sonoma Plaza!