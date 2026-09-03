Jil Bronfman Appears at Readers Books

Award-Winning Author To Speak

Author Jill Bronfman will read from her award-winning novel, “Thanks for Meeting Me Here,” at Readers Books, on Wednesday, September 16, at 6 p.m., In “Thanks for Meeting Me Here,” Bronfman explores the depth of womanhood and its history of being othered in society, through a futuristic lens in which the main character, Miranda, must fight for her existence when it’s put up for debate by the government and for the safety of her daughter. The novel is an inspiring tale of the resilience of women and the depths in which their relationships are forged during tumultuous times.

Bronfman’s works address the future of humanity. “Thanks for Meeting Me Here” was the winner of the 2026 Keepers of the Fire Prize for Fiction, from Raven Chronicles Press, and was a finalist for the Eyelands Book Award. Among other awards for her fiction, essays, and poetry, Bronfman was one of 12 Aspiring Novelists selected for the Irish Writers Centre Novel Fair 2025, and she was a Barnes & Noble National Essay Contest Grand Prize Winner. Her poetry chapbook, “Second Cities,” will be published in 2026. Her work has been accepted for publication in five collections and over thirty literary journals. She has performed in The Bay Area Book Festival, Poets in the Parks, The Basement Series, Page Street, Washington Square Annual Livestream, and LitQuake. Her work is represented at www.jillbronfman.com.

Readers’ Books has been a fiercely independent Sonoma institution since 1991, and is dedicated to providing a gathering place for readers of all ages. It is located at 130 East Napa Street in Sonoma. Call 707.939.1779 for more information.