Flying Tails Animal Rescue Fundraiser

Features Jonathon Poretz, Live Animals

Airborne animal rescue organization, Flying Tails, is hosting a full moon fundraiser featuring the Rat Pack-style singer Jonathon Poretz and his band, live rescue animals, video highlights of the biggest animal rescues of the year, and highlights from the upcoming full season of the Flying Tails Animal Rescue series, which will air on PBS stations across the country early next year.

Founder and CEO Ken Wayne will MC the event, and will bring in some former colleagues from his TV news days, including Sal Castaneda, Diane Dwyer and Vicki Liviakis. The event will take place in a shabby-chic airplane hangar at Sonoma Valley-Schellville Airport on Arnold Drive, August 28h from 6 to 9 p.m. A full sit-down dinner, auction, live music, dancing and auction will be featured.

Flying Tails has had a full year with more flying than ever, including the first flight of a mountain lion release in Northern California. Partnering with Sonoma Count Wildlife Rescue and the California Department Fish & Wildlife (CDFW), Flying Tails has been the go-to partner for flying bear cubs, mountain lions, raptors, badgers, raccoons, coyotes and owls. Working with CDFW, they’ve also flown exotic animals victimized by illegal wildlife trade. Those animals are flown to places like Wine Country Zoo in Santa Rosa, where they have a safe place to live since they’re unable to be returned to the wild.

A malnourished Doberman, found wandering in a Central Valley field and near death, was flown by Flying Tails to Dogwood Animal Rescue in Sebastopol. Named Phoenix, because she’s risen from the ashes to become a healthy, happy dog, she’ll be on hand to show the dramatic resilience of animals who can thrive if just given the chance.

Liam Mayclem, the KCBS radio Foodie Chap, will be auctioneer for prizes.

Flying Tails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Sonoma.