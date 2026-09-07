Sandy Piotter Retires from FISH as Executive Director after 16 Years

After 16 years as Executive Director, Sandy Piotter has officially retired from her leadership role at FISH of Sonoma Valley.

Sandy’s total dedication and wise leadership helped to build FISH into the vibrant and respected community organization that it is today. She has led FISH through massive wildfires, the COVID pandemic, and the constant challenges of serving the growing and changing needs of the Valley.

We will miss Sandy’s leadership in the Executive Director role, but Sandy is not going away. She will continue her 30+ years as a FISH volunteer in special programs and projects, where her talents, experience, and commitment are invaluable.

Thank you, Sandy.