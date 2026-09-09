Author John Perkins to Speak on Trump’s Hitman Presidency

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 at 4:00 pm on Zoom

Tickets: $21 ($16 for Praxis members) – www.praxispeace.org

JOHN PERKINS

The Art of the Steal: Trump and the Economic Hitman Presidency

Some of the Ideas Perkins will talk about:

* The 4 pillars of the economic hitman playbook: Fear, Debt, Manufactured Scarcity, and Division.

* When economic hitman strategy moved from foreign policy to domestic politics.

* What individuals can do to help reverse this trend.

* How Corporate, Financial, and Political interests work behind the scenes.

JOHN PERKINS, New York Times bestselling author, will talk about his new book, The Art of the Steal: Trump and the Economic Hitman Presidency (Pub. date: Sept. 8, 2026). In Perkins’ previous groundbreaking Confessions of an Economic Hit Man trilogy, he exposed the complex, expansive, and clandestine global network that serves the interests of powerful corporate, financial, and political entities. Donald Trump is the first US president to turn the economic hit man strategy into a personal brand and governing style.

As Perkins says about his new book, “ The Art of the Steal is not just about Donald J. Trump. He is merely a symbol of how the economic hit man strategy has evolved, regardless of which political party occupies the White House. It has taken over the US presidency. In 2004, I published Confessions of an Economic Hit Man because I believed people needed to understand what was being done in our name overseas. I never expected to see those techniques deployed so openly inside my own country and by the US government itself.”