About Zone 0: New Regulations to Protect Structures from Fires

At its next meeting on September 2, the Sonoma City Council will receive a presentation about Zone 0, the new regulations about creating fire-safe zones around homes. In areas designated as “High Fire Risk” homes will have to have a fire-resistant five-foot area next to them. Flammable mulch and vegetation will be required to be removed. Some wooden fencing that contacts the home may also have to be replaced with non-flammable fencing.

In the City of Sonoma, most parcels north of Napa Street are designated as “High Fire Risk.”

The fire department has prepared a Power Point presentation explaining the new rules, and where and when they apply. The full presentation can be viewed HERE,