Confused About District Voting in Sonoma?

Beginning in November 2026, Sonoma City Council Members will be elected by district. Learn what changed, when districts vote, and how to find your district. Under the district-based election system, voters elect the Council Member representing the district in which they live. City services, representation, and residents’ ability to contact any Council Member remain unchanged.

To find out what district you are in, CLICK HERE

The only district with multiple candidates is District 1. Absentee ballots will arrive on October 5, 2026.