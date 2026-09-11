Apply to Serve on a City or Regional Commission

Are you passionate about climate action, the arts, historic preservation, parks, or youth leadership? Want to play a hands-on role in shaping decisions that impact Sonoma and the surrounding region? The City of Sonoma is currently accepting applications for several City and regional commissions and committees – and we encourage you to apply.

Public involvement is essential to good local government. City commissions and committees provide valuable insight, recommendations, and community perspective to the Sonoma City Council on a wide range of topics, from environmental sustainability and cultural programs to land use, parks, and regional collaboration.

Serving on a commission or committee is a meaningful way to give back, learn more about how local government works, and help ensure a broad range of voices are represented in City decision-making.

Current Open Positions

City of Sonoma Commissions and Committees

Regional Appointments

Sonoma Valley Community Advisory Commission One Regular Commissioner One Emeritus* Commissioner

*Emeritus applicants must be former members or alternate members of the commission.



How to Apply

Interested individuals can apply online through the City’s CivicWeb Portal by selecting the “Commission Application” tile and choosing “Apply.” You can also learn more about the roles, responsibilities, and meeting schedules of each commission and committee on the City’s Commissions and Committees webpage.

If you’ve ever thought about getting involved but weren’t sure how – this is a great place to start. We encourage applications from residents of all backgrounds and experiences, including students and first-time applicants.