Peace in the Plaza Monday September 21

1:30-5:30pm in the Plaza
Sonoma comes together for Peace in the Plaza! This free half-day event is inspired by the UN International Day of Peace. Expect live music, open air yoga, a wellness hub with free sample services, kids activities, and tables from local groups — all in one afternoon for peace. Visit the website for a schedule and more. www.sonomapeaceintheplaza.com
Musicians (in order of appearance): René Jenkins, Vox Populi, Mark Dennis, Sophia Sanchez @sophiadeleonsanchez , Sukhawat Ali Khan Band @caliqawwali, and Mangalananda.
Movement Classes: Gentle Yoga with Joanna Brown, Qi Gong with Robert Young, Yoga For All with Lisa Willett, VibeTherapy with René Jenkins, and Mexica Blessing in Gentle Yoga / Bendición Mexica en Yoga Suave with Maythe Ortiz.
At noon, we pause for a minute of silence, joining the UN’s global moment of peace, followed by opening remarks, meditation, an invitation from the city, and an invocation from local faith leaders.
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