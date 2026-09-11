Sonoma For Nepal – A Flood Relief Charity Dinner 9/22

Join the Himalaya Sherpa Club of Sonoma for an evening of food, love, and hope in support of Nepal flood disaster relief.

Tuesday, September 22 • 4:30 PM – 8 PM

For generations, Sonoma has been home to a large, vibrant, and deeply loved Sherpa community; our neighbors, friends, colleagues, and family. Today, many members of this community are directly impacted by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, with loved ones facing unimaginable loss and hardship.

We are hosting a special fundraising dinner to bring our community together in support of those affected in the Rusawa and Nuwakot Region of Nepal. The evening will feature delicious local cuisine, wines and cheeses generously donated by members of our local community.

Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to make a contribution to the disaster relief efforts in support of our local Sherpa brothers and sisters as they do everything they can to bring aid and assistance to those who have lost so much.

This is an opportunity for Sonoma to do what it does best: come together, care for one another, and support our community in times of need.

We hope to see you there!

*All donations will be collected through the California Sherpa Association, a nonprofit organization recognized under Section 501(C3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. The entire amount collected will be consolidated and sent directly to the Government of Nepal Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.