Appreciates Sun Coverage of Pride Flag Issue

Thank you for a better article on this. The IT just has no desire, or maybe ability, to convey the tensions in the room that night, or the actual debate that has been going on.

Trustee Bell either has not researched this, as you said he was “testing” different ideas, and maybe did not have the opportunity to study the Constitution in High School about the separation of Church and State… many of us know what that means. That is one reason for the surprise/gasps in the room… difficult to stomach.

I was surprised to find the Superintendent and the Board President thinking flying a “Christian” flag would somehow be legal, or even appropriate. We had a Christian there who spoke during comments that the Rainbow Pride flag “indoctrinates” other non-LGBTQ+ students into blasphemy.

We live in 2026, not 1650, Christians are not marginalized by any means.

Article snippet is good detail:

“He argued that Christian students might want to have a flag supporting Christianity. That issue prompted a question to Superintendent Sutter, who responded it was his understanding that allowing religious flags would be considered problematic, but not necessarily illegal.