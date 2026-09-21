Historical Society Condemns Attacks on Historical Institutions

The Sonoma Valley Historical Society is issuing this letter to express its outrage over the growing partisan attacks on historians and historical institutions. This includes assaults on the Smithsonian, the National Archives and Records Administration, our National Parks, valued museums, librarians and libraries. These attacks aim to pressure historical organizations into rewriting our nation’s history with a narrow and biased ideological lens.

Historians and historical organizations like ours have a responsibility to present objective and well-researched historical facts. Historical events cannot be changed. We learn from our past through the free examination of the available evidence. We cannot progress as a nation unless we understand what has worked and what has not. America has achieved remarkable success in governance, social issues, economics, and technology. However, we have also faced many failures. Learning from these setbacks and successes is crucial for understanding how to move forward.

Honest and inclusive history must be presented as free from bias as possible. We must avoid reinterpreting history to fit modern desires. Nobody owns history or has the right to discourage others from discussing it. However, some people and organizations are actively trying to suppress historians and historical institutions. They do this by manipulating and restricting the spread of information that does not fit a narrow and biased political agenda. An inaccurate narrative leads to an uninformed society that cannot understand the past or make rational decisions for the future. A truly knowledgeable society is essential for a well-functioning democracy.

We, the board members of the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, urge you to speak out. Demand truth in history and defend the institutions that work every day to uphold the values this country was founded on. Reject the false imposition of narrow ideological desires.

We appeal to you to take positive action. Please support your local historical organization and share with others our mission. Write letters and emails to make your voice heard across all media. Contact public officials, elected representatives, and political action groups. Insist on their active support for organizations that promote truth and democracy. Historians and historical institutions play a crucial, though often overlooked, role in our society. Our future relies on understanding our past—every part of it.

The Sonoma Valley Historical Society Board